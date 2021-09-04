What's the Free Fire ID of Cerol? Stats, headshots, full name, and monthly income revealed

Cerol is one of the most prominent names in the Free Fire community worldwide. He creates videos related to various topics on his YouTube channel and has amassed an impressive subscriber count of more than 6.89 million. Additionally, he has recorded 517 million-plus views combined.

He co-founded the Free Fire organization, Fluxo, with fellow creator and esports athlete Nobru. Cerol also has an Instagram account with over 8.4 million followers.

Cerol's Free Fire ID, full name, and stats

Cerol's Free Fire ID is 1814853268 and actual name is Lucio dos Santos. Stated below are the stats of the content creator as of today (4 September):

Lifetime stats

Here are Cerol's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Cerol has made 5270 appearances in the squad mode and has secured 1139 first-place finishes, retaining a win percentage of 21.61%. In these games, he has bagged 18798 kills with 8485 headshots for a K/D ratio and a headshot rate of 4.55 and 45.14%, respectively.

The streamer has notched up 72 wins in 612 duo matches, leading to a win rate of 11.76%. He has 3177 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.88 and has 1551 headshots at a headshot percentage of 48.82%.

Finally, the content creator has competed in 1187 solo games and has 150 wins, corresponding to a win ratio of 12.63%. With 6711 eliminations and 3639 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 6.47 and a headshots rate of 54.22%.

Ranked stats

Ranked statistics (Image via Free Fire)

When it comes to the ongoing season, dos Santos has bettered his foes in five of the 22 squad matches, equating to a win rate of 22.72%. He has racked up 137 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.06 and has 73 headshots for a percentage of 53.28%.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has also played 12 duo games but is yet to secure a win. In the process, he has 34 frags and 11 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.83 and a headshot rate of 32.35%.

The internet star has featured in 31 ranked solo matches and has four wins, translating to a win percentage of 12.90%. He has 177 eliminations and 93 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.56 and a headshot rate of 52.54%.

Note: Cerol's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more Free Fire matches.

Income

Cerol's income from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, the estimated monthly earnings of Cerol are mentioned between $4K and $64.2K.

YouTube channel

Cerol has been creating content regularly on YouTube for more than three years. There are currently 633 videos on his channel, with the most-viewed video having 7 million views.

He has gained 140 thousand subscribers and 16.03 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer