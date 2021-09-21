What's the Free Fire ID of Daddy Calling? Game stats, earnings, channel views and more details

Daddy Calling is among the biggest figures in the Indian Free Fire scene. The player’s amazing skills and gameplay have made him a household name, and he has amassed a sizable following on YouTube.

His channel currently has over 878 thousand subscribers and 39.11 million views combined. Out of these, Daddy Calling has gained 329 thousand subscribers and 18.57 million views in the last 30 days.

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID and stats

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID is 578858831.

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling has incredible lifetime stats in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Daddy Calling has made 16128 appearances in squad games and has triumphed in 3037, resulting in a win percentage of 18.83%. He has notched 49719 kills, with a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The content creator has secured 170 wins in 1197 duo matches, leading to a win rate of 14.20%. He has 2161 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Daddy Calling has also played 1723 solo games in Free Fire and has a winning tally of 102, having a win ratio of 5.91%. With 2890 kills, the player has a K/D ratio of 1.78.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling hasn't played any ranked solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

Daddy Calling has participated in 173 squad matches and has 44 victories in the current season, maintaining a win ratio of 25.43%. He has 622 frags, with a K/D ratio of 4.82.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played a single duo game and has bagged one kill.

Earnings

Earnings of Daddy Calling mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Daddy Calling’s estimated monthly earnings are between $4.6K - $74.3K and his yearly earnings are between $55.7K - $891.5K.

YouTube channel

Daddy Calling has started creating regular content on his YouTube channel this year. In the past few months alone, he has gained massive numbers.

There are 93 videos on Daddy Calling’s channel, and the most-watched one has over 14 million views.

Note: Daddy Calling's stats mentioned in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more Free Fire matches.

