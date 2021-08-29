What's the Free Fire ID of FF Antaryami? Stats, monthly income, real name, and more information

FF Antaryami has emerged as one of the most prominent names among Indian Free Fire players. The content creator is from the state of Uttarakhand and has been making videos on the game for several years. The majority of them are focused on the gameplay aspect of the quick-paced title.

At the time of writing, his YouTube channel has over 3.14 million subscribers with 445.60 million views combined. He also has 46.2 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

What is FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and real name?

The Free Fire ID of FF Antaryami is 297537840, and his real name is Sandeep Panwar.

Here are the stats of the famous YouTuber in Free Fire as of 29 August 2021:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has 11551 squad games to his name and has secured a total of 2399 victories in that mode, having a win percentage of 20.76%. He bagged 32532 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.55.

In the duo mode, he has outclassed his enemies in 449 of the 5116 duo games, which comes down to a win rate of 8.77%. He has 14912 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The YouTuber has featured in 3850 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 301, equating to a win ratio of 7.81%. With 8555 frags in these matches, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has competed in 156 ranked squad matches and has 30 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 19.23%. He has racked up 606 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.81.

Meanwhile, the renowned figure has 12 victories in the 311 duo matches, resulting in a win percentage of 3.85%. With a K/D ratio of 3.19, the player has accumulated 955 kills.

Lastly, FF Antaryami has played 26 solo games and has a single Booyah, leading to a win ratio of 3.84%. He has 37 kills in the mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.48.

Monthly income

Estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

The estimated monthly income of FF Antaryami is stated to lie between $7.2K - $114.6K, as per Social Blade.

YouTube channel

On FF Antaryami’s YouTube channel, readers will currently find 404 videos, the most viewed one out of which stands at 12 million views. As previously stated, the content creator has 3.14 million subscribers and 445.60 million views.

FF Antaryami has gained 170 thousand subscribers and 28.64 million views in the span of the previous 30 days.

