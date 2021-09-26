What's the Free Fire ID of Jonty Gaming? Stats, earnings, and more

Ajay Saini, aka Jonty, is one of the most iconic professional Free Fire players in the Indian circuit. He is the captain of Team Elite. The team finished third at Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring and attained second place in the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021.

He is also a successful content creator with more than 2.92 million subscribers and 186.42 million views in total. He has gained more than 2.076 million views in the last 30 days.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has more than 57k kills in the ranked squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has recorded 17685 squad matches to his name and bettered his opponents in 6572 of these, converting to a win percentage of 37.16%. With 57652 kills, he sustained a kill-to-death ratio of 5.19.

The content creator has featured in 2083 duo games and has a win tally of 502 games, boasting a win rate of 24.09%. Jonty Gaming has secured 6757 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.27.

Lastly, he has played 4818 solo games and bettered his opponents in 699 of these, having a win percentage of 14.50%. He eliminated 14451 opponents for a kill-to-death ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has a 24.13% win rate in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has secured 42 Booyahs in 174 squad games, adding a win percentage of 24.13%. In the process, he bagged 781 kills and retained a K/D ratio of 5.92.

He has also played two duo games and registered four frags at a kill-to-death ratio of 2.

In addition to this, he also has featured in one solo game and is yet to win a match or get a kill.

Note: Jonty Gaming’s stats were recorded while writing the article, and these will change as he plays further matches.

Earnings

Jonty Gaming has earned 2.07 million views in the last month (Image via Free Fire)

According to Social Blade, his estimated monthly earnings are between $519 - $8.3K. The yearly approximations are within the range of $6.2K - $99.6K.

YouTube channel

Also Read

Jonty Gaming’s first video on YouTube was uploaded back in November 2018, and since then, he has had a total of 372 uploads, gaining more than 186 million views. He also boasts 2.92 million subscribers on YouTube. Ajay’s most viral video has 6.7 million views.

Edited by Srijan Sen