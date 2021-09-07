What's the Free Fire ID of Munna Bhai Gaming? In-game stats, full name, YouTube earnings and more

Venkata Atchuth is the man behind the renowned Free Fire YouTube channel Munna Bhai Gaming. He is among the top content creators in the community and has managed to garner a considerable audience courtesy of his incredible skills and gameplay.

The Telugu YouTuber currently has an enormous subscriber count of around 2.38 million. His view count now stands at over 214.72 million.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, name and stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire ID number is 402752655 and as stated above, his name is Venkata Atchuth.

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has made 11323 appearances in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 3415 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 30.15%. He has 43335 kills in the mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.48.

He has competed in 2600 duo matches and has a winning tally of 641, leading to a win rate of 24.65%. With 9620 frags, the player has managed a K/D ratio of 4.91.

Munna Bhai Gaming has also played 4023 solo games and has come out on top on 1067 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 26.52%. He has 18390 kills in these matches with a K/D ratio of 6.22.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Munna Bhai Gaming has 84 squad matches to his name and has 26 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 30.95%. He has killed 422 enemies, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.28.

He has played six ranked duo games as well and has three first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 50.00%. At a K/D ratio of 14.00, Munna Bhai Gaming has 42 kills.

Finally, the prominent YouTuber has bettered his foes in 3 of the eight solo matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 37.50%. He has accumulated 33 frags with a K/D ratio of 6.60.

Monthly income

Munna Bhai Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the estimated monthly and yearly earnings of Munna Bhai Gaming are between $3.8K - $61.5K and $46.1K and $737.7K.

YouTube channel

Munna Bhai Gaming has been making videos related to Free Fire for the past few years. Within that span, he has risen to fame and has amassed massive numbers. The most viewed video on his channel stands at 4.5 million views.

In the last 30 days alone, Munna Bhai Gaming has collected 120 thousand subscribers and 15.36 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish