What’s the Free Fire ID of Raistar? Account stats, earnings, and more details explored

As a result of Free Fire’s massive player base in India, content creation and streaming surrounding the game have skyrocketed. One of the most famous names in the community is Raistar, whose videos are mainly related to the gameplay aspect of the title.

Many players look up to him for his skills, and he currently boasts an enormous subscriber count of over 5.7 million. Apart from this, Raistar also has 123.90 million views on his videos.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has 15989 appearances in the squad mode and has 2701 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 16.89%. In these matches, he has 52693 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.97.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 4489 duo games and has 706 victories, corresponding to a win percentage of 15.72%. With 14355 frags, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.79.

Finally, Raistar has featured in 3530 solo matches and has come out on top on 401 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 11.35%. He has notched a total of 10748 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has played a total of 91 squad games and has 15 Booyahs, resulting in a win percentage of 16.48%. He has accumulated 236 kills in this mode, managing a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Apart from this, the YouTuber hasn’t participated in any ranked games in the solo and duo modes.

Raistar’s earnings

Estimated earnings of Raistar stated on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Raistar’s estimated monthly earnings are between $1.3K and $20.1K, while his estimated yearly income lies in the range of $15.1K and $241.5K.

YouTube channel

Raistar has only 32 videos on his channel, the oldest of which dates to December 2019. Since then, he has grown immensely, emerging as one of the top content creators.

In the last 30 days, Raistar has gained 230 thousand subscribers and 5.031 million views, as per Social Blade.

Note: Raistar’s stats mentioned in this article were recorded in writing and are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more Free Fire matches.

