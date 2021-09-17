Raistar vs Munna Bhai Gaming in Free Fire: Who has better win ratio and stats in September 2021?

Raistar is a well-known personality in the Indian Free Fire community, best known for his gameplay highlights. Presently, he has over 5.64 million subscribers and a total of 123.23 million views.

Munna Bhai Gaming is another Free Fire content creator from India who makes videos in Telugu. He has amassed a total of 2.4 million subscribers on his channel with 218.68 million views.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has 15933 squad games to his name and has 2692 victories, leading to a win rate of 16.89%. He has notched 52543 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.97.

In the duo mode, the player has 4489 appearances and has emerged on top on 706 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 15.72%. At a K/D ratio of 3.79, the famous figure has bagged 14355 frags.

Lastly, Raistar has played 3530 solo games and has 401 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 11.35%. He has killed a total of 10748 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has been featured in 33 ranked squad games and has six wins, which comes to a win percentage of 18.18%. He has 86 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 11460 squad games in Free Fire and has 3443 victories, retaining a win ratio of 30.04%. He has 43808 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.46.

Meanwhile, the player has competed in exactly 2600 duo matches in Free Fire and has 641 Booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 24.65%. In the process, he has 9620 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.91.

The content creator has bettered his foes in 1077 of the 4041 solo games, equating to a win rate of 26.65%. He has cumulated 18601 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 6.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has participated in 217 squad games and has 54 wins, converting to a win percentage of 24.88% in the ongoing season. With 891 kills, the player has a kill-to-death ratio of 5.47.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has three wins in six matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 50.00%. He has secured 42 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 14.00.

The YouTuber has played 25 solo games and has 12 victories, making his win rate 48.00%. In the process, he has collected 238 kills for a K/D ratio of 18.31.

Who has better stats?

When talking about lifetime stats, Munna Bhai Gaming is relatively better than Raistar in all three modes: solo, duo, and squad.

Since Raistar hasn’t played any ranked games in solo or duo modes, their stats in them cannot be compared. Finally, Munna Bhai Gaming has the edge in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate in squad matches.

