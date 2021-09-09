What’s the Free Fire ID of Raistar? In-game account stats, monthly income, and channel details revealed

Raistar is an Indian gaming content creator who posts a variety of Free Fire videos on YouTube. His channel has become immensely popular despite only having 32 videos.

Raistar currently has 5.58 million subscribers and 122.11 million views on his channel.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250. His Free Fire stats as of 9 September 2021 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Raistar's lifetime stats in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has won 2689 of the 15919 squad matches he has played so far, translating to a win rate of 16.89%. He has 52511 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.97.

The content creator has also played 4487 duo games and has triumphed on 706 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 15.73%. He bagged 14355 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.80 in this mode.

Raistar has competed in 3530 solo matches and has secured 401 victories, resulting in a win rate of 11.35%. With a K/D ratio of 3.43, he has 10748 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Raistar hasn't played a ranked solo or duo match in the ongoing season (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has played 19 squad games in the current season and has 3 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 15.78%. He killed 54 opponents in this mode, boasting a K/D ratio of 3.38.

The YouTuber hasn't played any matches in the ranked solo and duo modes so far.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Raistar plays more Free Fire matches.

Raistar’s monthly income

Raistar's estimated earnings and other details (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Raistar’s monthly income from YouTube is between $1.3K - $20.6K.

Raistar’s YouTube channel

The first video on Raistar’s YouTube channel was posted in December 2019. His most popular video currently has over 10 million views.

According to Social Blade, Raistar's YouTube channel has gained 240 thousand subscribers and 5.15 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh