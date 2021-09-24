What’s the Free Fire ID of Skylord? In-game stats, monthly earnings, and more details

Abhiyuday Mishra, aka Skylord, is a content creator for Global Esports and a famous name in the Indian Free Fire community. He aims to bring positive change to the community through his videos. The player has more than 1.25 million subscribers and 114 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, he has gained 20k subscribers and 25.99 million views in the last 30 days.

What is Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Skylord’s Free Fire ID is 77985476. The player’s stats are:

Lifetime stats

Skylord has more than 50k kills in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has featured in 14958 squad games and clinched 7468 of these, standing with a win ratio of 49.92%. He has 50683 kills upheld a K/D ratio of 6.77.

He has featured in 720 duo games and triumphed in 177 times, converting to a win percentage of 24.58%. The content creator has close to 2200 frags, adding to a kill-to-death ratio of 4.05.

The streamer has remained undefeated on 128 occasions out of the 745 solo matches that he has played. It equates to a win rate of 17.18%. With 2447 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.97.

Ranked stats

Skylord has not played a single duo games (Image via Free Fire)

The broadcaster has attained first place on 448 occasions out of 785 ranked squad matches in the current season, adding up to a win rate of 57.07%. In the process, he has bagged 3531 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 10.48.

The YouTuber is yet to participate in any ranked duo matches in the current season.

The internet star contested in a single solo game and notched a single kill at a K/D ratio of 1.

Note: Skylord’s stats were registered when writing the article, and these will change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Skylord has gained 25.99 million views in last 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Skylord’s earnings are in the range of $6.5K to 104K based on the viewership in the last month.

YouTube channel

Skylord started creating YouTube videos in 2020 and now has over 150 videos on his channel, which is ranked 2,967th in terms of subscribers in India.

