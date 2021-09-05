What’s the Free Fire ID of Sooneeta? In-game stats, monthly YouTube earnings, real name, and channel views revealed

Sunita Thapa Magar, who goes by the name of Sooneeta, is pretty well-known within the Free Fire community. Many players admire her for her outstanding display of skills and gameplay.

Sooneeta runs one of the most popular Free Fire YouTube channels, with 4.24 million subscribers and 333.78 million views. She also has over 561 thousand followers on her Instagram handle, which shows her popularity among the masses.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has made 22083 appearances in the lifetime squad matches and has outshined her opponents in 5035, which comes down to a win percentage of 22.80%. She bagged 53450 kills in that mode at a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Meanwhile, she has played 1907 duo games and has a winning tally of 295, maintaining a win rate of 15.46%. With 3461 kills, the popular content creator has a kill-to-death ratio of 2.15.

Sooneeta has also played 898 solo matches and has 65 victories, leading to a win ratio of 7.23%. She has registered 1412 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.70.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has featured in only ranked squad matches in the ongoing season. She has secured 17 wins in the 69 games she has played, equating to a win rate of 24.63%. In the process, she has 218 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.19.

Monthly earnings

Here are the earnings of Sooneeta (Image via Free Fire)

On Social Blade, Sooneeta’s estimated monthly earnings from YouTube were stated between $1.3K - $20.5K. Her yearly income has also been mentioned to lie in the range of $15.4K and $246.4K.

YouTube channel and views

Sooneeta has been actively making videos related to Free Fire for the last three years. Presently, there are 682 videos present on her channel, and the most-watched one stands at 24 million views.

As mentioned above, Sooneeta has around 333.78 million views on her YouTube channel alongside 4.24 million subscribers.

Note: Sooneeta's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as she plays more Free Fire matches.

