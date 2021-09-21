What’s the Free Fire ID of Sudip Sarkar? Game stats, channel views, and monthly earning details

Content creation around Free Fire has become a popular career option for many players, especially in India. The game has a massive user base in the country, which serves as an audience for various YouTubers.

Sudip Sarkar is an eminent content creator whose videos are primarily based on the gameplay aspect. His channel has over 1.32 million subscribers with 72.00 million views. Sudip Sarkar also has 153K followers on Instagram and 54.5K followers on BOOYAH.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sudip Sarkar has participated in 34357 squad games and has 10579 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 30.79%. He has notched 129887 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.46.

The prominent figure has appeared in 1529 duo matches and has come out on top on 221 occasions, equating to a win percentage of 14.45%. At a K/D ratio of 3.21, he has 4194 eliminations.

The streamer has also played 1388 solo games and has a winning tally of 120, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.64%. In the process, he has racked up 3478 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

He has featured in 283 squad matches in the current ranked season and has bettered his foes in 38 for a win percentage of 13.42%. With 1007 kills, the YouTuber has a kill-to-death ratio of 4.11.

The content creator has played two duo games and has notched four frags at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Monthly earnings

Sudip Sarkar’s income from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sudip Sarkar’s monthly earnings lie between $754 and $12.1K.

YouTube channel

Sudip Sarkar has a total of 441 videos on his YouTube channel. Among them, the most-watched video has over 2.1 million views, showcasing the popularity of the Free Fire content creator.

Also Read

In the last 30 days, Sudip Sarkar has gained 30K subscribers with 3.01 million views.

Note: Sudip Sarkar’s stats mentioned in this article were recorded when writing and are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Ravi Iyer