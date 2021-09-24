What’s the Free Fire ID of TSG Legend? In-game stats, channel, and monthly earnings

Bhavesh Lakhwani, often known as TSG Legend, is a prominent name in the Indian Free Fire scene. Many players look up to him because of his exceptional skills and gameplay. TSG Legend is also a professional esports athlete.

At the moment, he has around 1.18 million subscribers on his channel, with a total of 86.63 million views. In the last 30 days, the YouTuber has gained 10,000 subscribers and 1.825 million views.

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 212425313.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of TSG Legend in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Legend has 13499 squad games to his name in Free Fire and has 2079 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.40%. He has notched 38417 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.36.

In duo mode, he has played 1614 matches and has come out on top on 215 occasions, retaining a win rate of 13.32%. With 3748 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.68.

Finally, the content creator has competed in 1746 solo games and has a winning tally of 129, resulting in a win ratio of 7.38%. He has 3576 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

TSG Legend hasn't played a ranked duo match in the current season (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Legend has played 113 squad games and has 15 victories in the ongoing season, having a win rate of 13.27%. He has 467 kills in the mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Meanwhile, he has also played a single solo match and has secured the win, killing a total of 37 enemies.

Monthly earnings

Earnings and other details of TSG Legend on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, TSG Legend’s monthly earnings are stated to lie between $456 - $7.3K.

YouTube channel

TSG Legend has been uploading gameplay and other related content on his YouTube channel for the last few years. He has witnessed a gradual rise, collecting a substantial fanbase in India.

Currently, there are 224 videos present on TSG Legend’s channel, and the most-watched one has over 3.1 million views.

Note: TSG Legend’s stats mentioned in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Siddharth Satish