What's the Free Fire ID of TSG Legend? Stats, headshots, income, and channel views revealed

Bhavesh Lakhwani, aka TSG Legend, has cemented himself as one of the most popular names in the Indian Free Fire community. He is an esports athlete who currently represents TSG Army. Aside from that, Lakhwani routinely uploads game-related videos to his YouTube channel.

At the moment, the content creator has over 1.17 million subscribers and 85.10 million views. TSG Legend also has 211K Instagram followers.

TSG Legend's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 212425313.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Legend has 13106 squad games to his name and has 2035 Booyahs, which comes down to a win rate of 15.52%. With 37597 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.40. In these matches, he has 14582 headshots for a rate of 38.79%.

The prominent figure has outclassed his enemies in 215 of the 1614 matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 13.32% when it comes to the duo mode. He has racked up 3748 frags with 1019 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.68 and a headshot rate of 27.19%.

The player has also played 1743 solo games and has a winning tally of 127, resulting in a win ratio of 7.28%. In the process, he has accumulated 3536 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.19 and has 953 headshots at a rate of 26.95%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, the streamer has competed in 268 ranked squad games and has 46 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 17.16%. He has precisely 1100 kills and 672 headshots at a K/D ratio of 4.95 at a headshot rate of 61.09%.

Finally, the internet star has also played two solo matches but is yet to notch a kill or a win.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as TSG Legend plays more matches in Free Fire.

TSG Legend's income

TSG Legend's estimated income on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

TSG Legend's monthly earnings are estimated to be between $518 and $8.3K, according to Social Blade. On the other hand, his yearly income is said to lie between $6.2K and $99.4K.

YouTube channel and channel views

On YouTube, TSG Legend uploads tournament highlights and other gameplay content. Presently, there are 220 videos on his channel, and the most viewed one has around 2.9 million views.

