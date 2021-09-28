What’s the Free Fire ID of VasiyoCRJ? Stats, earnings, and more

VasiyoCRJ, otherwise known as vasiyoCRJ 7, is a member of Galaxy Racer and is one of the best Indian Free Fire esports athletes. Apart from this, he also uploads highlights and other gameplay-related content to his YouTube channel.

At the time of writing, he boasts subscriber and view counts of 3,55,000 and 12.55 million, respectively. VasiyoCRJ7’s Instagram handle has close to 1,00,000 followers as well.

VasiyoCRJ’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 286337576.

Lifetime stats

VasiyoCRJ 's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

VasiyoCRJ has competed in 21704 squad games and has 5089 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 23.44%. He has accumulated 69648 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.19.

He has appeared in 1152 duo matches and has come out on top on 121 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 10.50%.The player has killed 2840 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.75.

The prominent esports athlete has played 1247 solo games as well and has a winning tally of 136, corresponding to a win ratio of 10.90%. He has bagged 3662 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

VasiyoCRJ 's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

VasiyoCRJ has featured in 44 squad matches in the current season and has bettered his foes in three of them, converting to a win percentage of 6.81%. He has 196 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.78.

He has participated in five duo games and has notched six kills with a K/D ratio of 1.20.

VasiyoCRJ has also played two solo matches and has secured three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Earnings

Earnings and other details of VasiyoCRJ (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade,VasiyoCRJ’s estimated monthly earnings from his YouTube channel lie in the range of $74 - $1.2K, and his yearly earnings are between $884 - $14.1K.

YouTube channel

VasiyoCRJ has been uploading Free Fire related content to his channel for around three years, and his oldest video dates to October 2018. In the last 30 days, he has gained about 3,000 subscribers and 294.718 thousand views, as per Social Blade.

There are currently 325 videos on VasiyoCRJ’s channel, and the most-watched one has over 2.1 million views.

Note: VasiyoCRJ's stats mentioned in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more Free Fire matches.

