What's the Free Fire ID of X-Mania? Stats, guild, channel details and more

Hemant "X-Mania" Vyas is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator and professional player. He represents Survivor 4AM and has represented the team at the Free Fire India Championship Spring 2021.

He also boasts 1.86 million subscribers on YouTube, along with 1.17 million followers on Booyah. In the last month, he has gained 30k subscribers and 4.74 million views on his YouTube channel.

What is X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats?

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID is 97762833. His stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has eliminated 32340 opponents in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

X-Mania has featured in 10978 squad games and has claimed first place in 2513 games, boasting a win rate of 22.89%. With a K/D ratio of 3.82, he has 32340 kills.

The YouTuber has participated in 3265 duo matches and has a win tally of 542 games, resulting in a win rate of 16.60%. He has eliminated 9659 enemies and retained a K/D ratio of 3.51.

He has competed in 3082 solo games and bettered his opponents in 436 of these, converting to a win percentage of 14.14%. He has 8725 frags, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

X-Mania has a 25% win rate in ranked squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

X-Mania has played 79 squad games this season and accumulated 20 Booyahs, which comes down to a win ratio of 25.31%. He has collected 211 kills and upholds a K/D ratio of 3.58.

He has engaged in 27 duo matches and has won three of them, upholding a win percentage of 11.11%. The content creator has 56 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.33.

X-Mania has won two of the seven ranked solo games he has participated in, resulting in a win percentage of 28.57%. He has 18 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Guild

X-Mania is a part of the Surivor guild (Image via Free Fire)

X-Mania is part of the Survivor guild in Free Fire which is Amitbhai leads. The guild ID is 60727130.

YouTube channel

Hemant started the X-Mania YouTube channel in July 2019 and has found tremendous success, surpassing 1.86 million subscribers in total. The user has 137 videos on the channel that have over 125 million views.

The most popular video on X-Mania's channel has garnered 12 million views.

