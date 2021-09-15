What's Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID? Stats, monthly earnings, and real name revealed

With Free Fire’s rise in popularity, content creation in various languages globally has grown immensely. Slumber Queen is one of the most prominent Tamil YouTubers who make videos related to the battle royale title.

Her clips are on various aspects of the battle royale title, including gameplay, events, and more. At the moment, Slumber Queen has 673K subscribers on her channel alongside 29.29 million views.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID is 525471774, and her real name is Pavi. Here are her stats as of today, 15 September 2021:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Slumber Queen has participated in 14504 squad games in Free Fire has bettered her foes in 4156, resulting in a win percentage of 28.65%. She has accumulated 27730 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.68.

The content creator has made 2177 appearances in duo matches and has a winning tally of 289, leading to a win rate of 13.27%. With 3570 frags, she has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 1.89.

Finally, the streamer has played 1209 solo games and has 64 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win ratio of 5.29%. In the process, she has secured 2281 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, the broadcaster has featured in 74 squad matches and has ten wins, converting to a win rate of 13.51%. She has precisely 250 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Meanwhile, the internet star has played 46 duo games and has four victories for a win percentage of 8.69%. She has notched 91 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.17.

The YouTuber has one solo game to her name as well.

Monthly income

Monthly earnings and other details of Slumber Queen (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Slumber Queen’s estimated monthly earnings from her YouTube channel are between $100 and $1.6K.

YouTube channel

Slumber Queen has been making Free Fire content for around two years, with the oldest video on her channel dating back to September 2019. She has gained 8K subscribers and 401.192K views in the last 30 days.

Note: Slumber Queens’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as she plays more Free Fire matches.

