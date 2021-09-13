What is Sooneeta's Free Fire ID? Account stats, monthly income, real name and more details

Sunita Thapa Magar, also known as Sooneeta, is a well-known figure in the Free Fire community. For those unfamiliar with her, she is a professional esports athlete representing Team Lava and a prominent YouTuber with 4.25 million subscribers.

She currently has over 559 thousand followers on her Instagram account, which reflects her popularity. Sooneeta has received more than 40 thousand subscribers and 4.33 million views in the las 30 days.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

The lifetime statistics of Sooneeta in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has competed in 22191 squad games and has 5081 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 22.89%. She has notched up 53863 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.15.

She has made 1907 appearances in duo matches and has outclassed her enemies in 295 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.46%. She has bagged 3461 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Sooneeta has 898 solo games to her name and has 65 Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 7.23%. In the process, she has 1412 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.70.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta is yet to play a ranked solo or duo game (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Sooneeta has featured in 152 squad matches and has 60 victories, translating to a win rate of 39.47%. She has racked up 613 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.66.

The esports athlete hasn’t played any ranked matches in solo or duo modes.

Monthly income

Earnings of Sooneeta as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sooneeta’s monthly income from her YouTube channel lies between $1.1K - $17.4K.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has been uploading Free Fire content for over three years and has amassed a considerable fanbase within this period. As mentioned previously, she has 4.25 million subscribers alongside 334.98 million views combined.

There are currently over 680 videos present on her YouTube channel and the most-watched one has 24 million views.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Sooneeta plays more Free Fire matches.

