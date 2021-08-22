Garena has added a series of new events to celebrate Free Fire's 4th anniversary. The events have already begun on 20 August 2021 and the peak day is 28 August. Users will receive a permanent character simply by signing up on this day.

Anniversary quiz is one of the easier events which needs comparatively less effort. It requires users to answer daily questions. They will receive an item at random for every correct answer.

Five milestone rewards for the correct answers include multiple gun crates, a Crimson Neon parachute, and an exclusive 4th Anniversary pin.

Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answers

Free Fire anniversary quiz question for 22 August 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

The question for the 4th-anniversary quiz event for 22 August has been released and is:

"What is the theme song for the 4th Anniversary of Free Fire?"

The options listed for the players are given below:

1) Reunion

2) Awe

3) 4th Anniversary

4) Happy Birthday

The correct answer for this question is Reunion.

The correct answer for today's question is Reunion (Image via Free Fire)

Suppose users have used up their chance to answer. They can earn more attempts by completing the daily missions, which merely involve playing the game.

The daily missions for getting extra answer chances (Image via Free Fire)

How to participate in the Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz

Step 1: First, users are required to open the 4th Anniversary Party event interface. This can be done by tapping on the icon on the lobby screen.

Users need to click on the anniversary quiz option(Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, players have to select the anniversary quiz option.

Step 3: A question will load on their screen. The answer to 22 August's question is Reunion.

You can collect the milestone reward by tapping on the item on the right side of the event interface.

What is Reunion?

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, KSHMR, and Alok teamed up to create the song Reunion for the Free Fire's 4th-anniversary celebration. The song was made available globally on 20 August 2021.

Edited by Srijan Sen