What is "Transaction failed 2999" error in Free Fire MAX and how to resolve it?

The catalog of items in Free Fire MAX is massive, as players can find various accessories or cosmetics to customize their in-game persona. Garena lets users acquire different items via time-limited events, the in-game store, Luck Royale, Elite Pass, and many more. However, in most cases, players are required to have enough in-game currency to acquire different items.

Diamonds are the primary means for Garena Free Fire MAX users to complete most transactions. Players must purchase diamonds in the game and then spend them on different collectibles. However, sometimes one can encounter payment issues like the "Transaction failed 2999" error, which usually happens because of poor internet connection.

Transaction failed 2999 error in Free Fire MAX: The cause and solution of the payment issue

As mentioned, one can come across an issue like "Transaction failed 2999." For the unversed, such messages pop up when players are trying to make an in-game purchase but have an unstable internet connection. The issue usually remains until players switch to a better-quality connection.

How to resolve the Transaction failed 2999 error

Here are some measures you can take to resolve the Transaction failed 2999 error in the game:

Ensure the internet connection is stable, i.e., the signal is strong.

Ensure that the device is using the correct mobile connections standard (4G or LTE).

Data saver mode is off as sometimes it hinders the data connection.

If possible, use Wi-Fi while playing the game, as it is considerably better than a data connection.

Avoid using free or public Wi-Fi as it usually offers low bandwidth.

Close all of the background applications before launching the game.

Double-check whether any app is running in the background or not after launching the game.

If the message pops up continuously, try rebooting the device. It would be best if you also rebooted the smartphone/tablet to fix the IP and DNS problems.

According to the advice of FF support, one should restart a device once every five days.

Sometimes the issue can also be related to the payment method, which you can resolve by changing the default transaction mode. However, if nothing works, you should contact Garena FF support via the help center and submit a request by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX help center using this link: https://ffsupport.garena.com/hc/en-us

Step 2: Log in to the help center using the "Sign In" button and choose the social media account attached to the Free Fire MAX Player ID.

Unfortunately, the help center does not have an option for guest accounts. Hence, if you have a guest account, it is advisable to bind it to a specific social media platform via the in-game settings.

Step 3: Return to the homepage after logging in and tap on your account name, which will open three options - My Requests, Submit a Request, and Sign Out.

Step 4: Select "Submit a Request" and choose Free Fire MAX.

Step 5: Choose "Game Concerns" as the type of request and "Technical Issue" as the type of problem.

Step 6: Describe the issue in the description box and provide evidence (screenshots or videos).

You should also ensure that the issue is not due to an unstable internet connection before submitting the request. Therefore, mark the tick in the required boxes and tap on submit.

It will take some time for the Free Fire MAX team to respond to the request. Check out the "My Requests" section to get an update on the resolution.

