What is V Badge in Free Fire MAX? Requirements, procedure, myths, and more

V Badge has been a focus of interest for many users within Free Fire MAX’s community. Many players are eager to get their hands on this specific badge and have constantly been searching for information regarding the same.

Essentially, the V Badge is a sign of recognition for those who have joined the battle royale title’s Partner Program. All interested gamers who desire the badge will have to enroll in the program, despite the various myths about redeem codes and more.

It’s worth highlighting several criteria they must satisfy before applying to the Partner Program. All the required details they need to know are provided below.

Details about V Badge in Free Fire MAX

Requirements

These are the different requirements that users have to meet to apply (Image via Garena)

There are numerous requirements that users must meet if they want to become a part of the Partner Program and get the V Badge in Free Fire. These are the ones specified on the website:

Channels that feature more than 1,00,000 subscribers

Creators will need to have uploaded 80% Free Fire content in the last 30 days

YouTubers must possess 3,00,000 channel views in the previous 30 days

There needs to be consistent social media activity and content quality

Individuals should post content that is clean, non-offensive and engaging

Users must have professionalism and willingness to work hard

Gamers require a passion for gaming and a drive to succeed together

Hence, ordinary players cannot join the program, and only those who manage to meet these can apply.

Procedure

Visit the website and tap on the 'Apply Now' option (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps that can be followed to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program:

Step 1: Go to the Partner Program and press the ‘Apply Now’ option. This will take you to the Google Form.

Step 2: Enter all the necessary details into the text field. The requested information includes:

Official name (as of the ID)

Phone number

Channel name

Channel link

Total subscriber count

Reason to join the game’s Partner Program

Kind of content that is being uploaded on the YouTube channel

Whether or not facecam is being used

Address

Official ID

Step 3: Once all the specifics have been filled out, you should submit the Google Form to send your application. Later, you may wait for a response from the developers.

It is important to note that not everyone who meets the requirements and applies for the Partner Program gets selected. An internal review takes place, and Garena only selects the best candidates out of all the applicants.

Myths

Redeem codes cannot provide the V Badge (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most widespread myth concerning the V Badge is that gamers can acquire this badge using a redeem code. In reality, no redeem codes can reward them with the same, and they must stop wasting their time searching for them.

Therefore, it can be concluded that although redeem codes can supply a wide variety of free items, they cannot provide the rare V Badge. Joining the Partner Program is the only way to obtain it.

Note: There is only one standard Partner Program for Free Fire and its MAX version, and users must apply for the same regardless of which version they create content on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen