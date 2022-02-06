What is V Badge in Free Fire? Requirements and more details

A large number of Free Fire players may have seen the 'V Badge' on the profiles of their favorite content creators. It was first referenced in the patch notes for the OB25 version of the game, and the developers have said that the special badge is handed to the official partners.

Nonetheless, not everyone in the community is aware of the specific partner program, and they are sometimes puzzled about what that is and how they can get the V Badge through it.

Details about V Badge in Free Fire

Benefits that gamers can gain from the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

The official partners of Free Fire enjoy plenty of benefits, including diamonds, merchandise, and the exclusive V Badge. Here are a few of them mentioned on the official website:

In-game rewards

Advance access to content

Official feature on Free Fire social media handles

Invites to tournaments and esports events

Access to official observer client

However, joining the partner program has several prerequisites that must be satisfied before gamers submit their application. The following is what Garena has stated:

YouTube channels that have 1,00,000 subscribers.

Minimum of 80% Free Fire content and over 3,00,000 views within the period of the last 30 days.

Consistency in terms of social media activity.

Content that is non-offensive, clean, and engaging.

Having a passion for gaming with a drive to succeed together

Professionalism, alongside a willingness to work hard.

Requirements of the program, as stated on the website (Image via Garena)

A further thing to bear in mind is that even if gamers fulfill all of these requirements, they won't be directly accepted into the program because the developers only select the top candidates.

How to send an application for the Partner Program

Click on 'Apply Now' to reach the form (Image via Garena)

Interested content creators who think they meet all the requirements must fill out a form. It can be accessed through the official Partner Program website (Click here to visit the website).

They will have to enter all the requested information, such as their channel details, personal identification, and more. Once the details are filled in, individuals can submit the form to send their applications.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: The form is currently unavailable for submissions. But it will likely open in the future.

Edited by Srijan Sen