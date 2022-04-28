When can fans play the Free Fire Advance Server OB34 update?

Garena periodically introduces major changes and updates to its battle royale title, Free Fire. These changes introduce new gameplay possibilities and keep players hooked to the game.

The developers usually release a revised edition of the shooter every two months, and this is called the Open Beta (OB) update. However, to ensure that gamers have a glitch-free experience in the official version, Garena unveils a testing server known as the Advance Server a few weeks before every official release.

Several players look forward to participating on the Advance Server to enjoy certain perks such as free diamonds, ideas for content creation, and access to exclusive features in advance.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They can play the MAX variant instead.

The tentative release date for the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server

The OB33 iteration is currently live in Free Fire. Since its release on 23 March, several rumors and speculations are being made in the community about the next update, OB34. Consequently, gamers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming content in the shooter.

CS Season 12 will wind up on 25 May (Image via Garena)

Generally, a new OB update arrives a day before the Clash Squad ranked season ends. The ongoing CS season 12 will conclude on 25 May. Hence, the OB34 update is likely to be introduced on 24 May.

The Advance Server, on the other hand, is usually released two weeks before each OB update. Thus, a tentative date for the OB34 Advance Server to go live is between 10 May and 14 May. Fans will have to patiently wait for an opportunity to register for the Advance Server.

How to register for Free Fire Advance Server

Everyone has the liberty to sign up for the Free Fire Advance Server. Interested users can go through the following steps to register themselves for the upcoming OB34 Advance Server.

Step 1: Users must search for "https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/" on their preferred browser, or they may go there directly via this link.

Step 2: They will have to choose any of the login methods to proceed. A Facebook or Google account linked to their FF ID is recommended.

Guide to registering for Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players will be required to fill out the form with legitimate details. Notably, their email and phone number should be active.

Step 4: Complete the sign-up and wait for a response from officials. One cannot log in to the Advance Server without an activation code, and only selected users will receive the code.

Note: The release date for the Advance Server has not been officially revealed yet. This article is entirely based on certain speculations and reflects the author's personal views.

