When is Free Fire OB34 Advance Server APK release expected worldwide?

Since the release of Free Fire, the growth in the number of players has been exponential. One of the critical reasons for this widening of the user base is the timely updates released by the developers that excite gamers to try out the new features and optimizations.

Each Free Fire major (OB) update arrives with plenty of fresh content. However, releasing revised products directly without testing new additions is not a good practice due to obvious reasons.

Hence, before every official global release, Garena introduces a testing version of the root game file called the Advance Server. Gamers can join it to experience the upcoming features in advance and even earn diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Free Fire OB34 Advance Server APK expected release date revealed for all users

Released on 23 March, the OB33 update offers gamers several freshly added elements, including the most spotlighted one called the LINK System, which allows them to unlock characters for free.

It's been nearly a month since this iteration was launched. The anticipation for the next patch in the series, i.e., the OB34 update, is at its peak.

Clash Squad Season 12 will wind up on 25 May (Image via Garena)

A Free Fire Open Beta (OB) patch update has been released every two months based on past data. To be more accurate, the Clash Squad ranked season end date can be considered.

Generally, the new CS season starts a day after the patch update. Hence, the tentative release date for the OB34 patch update is 24 May, as the current CS ranked season will conclude on 25 May.

Coming to the Advance server, it is usually launched about two weeks before the patch update. Thus, the expected release date of the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server APK lies between 10 May and 14 May for global users.

How to register for Free Fire OB34 Advance Server APK?

Everyone has the liberty to sign up for the Advance server APK before its servers go online. To register, users can type "https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/" in their preferred browser or go directly via this link.

Steps to register for Advance Server (Image via Garena)

They can use their Facebook (recommended) or Google accounts to sign up for the Advance Server. Subsequently, gamers must provide the valid details required in this procedure.

Once registered, players will get the option to download the Advance Server APK on their devices. However, it will be unusable until they obtain the Activation Code as it is required while logging in to the Advance Server.

Garena solely distributes this code to the selected players. So they need to be patient. Moreover, it is pretty rare to get an Activation Code.

Note: This article solely depicts the author's personal views.

