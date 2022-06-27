When will Free Fire MAX OB35 APK be available for India? Expected release date and more

Garena is geared to release one of the most awaited updates, OB35, for its famous battle royale title, Free Fire MAX. It has become very popular across the globe for its eye-catching elements like colorful outfits, characters, pets, and much more.

The new update is expected to arrive with a plethora of new features like modes, maps, attires, weapon skins, and other items. Most of the time, players get the latest updates directly on their inbuilt app stores.

However, when they do not get the update on their smartphones, they look for its APK files. With the help of such links, users can install the latest update on their devices and enjoy the new features.

Everything about Free Fire MAX OB35 update's release

The new Free Fire MAX OB35 update is already creating hype in the gaming community among gamers. It is expected to feature new weapons and other cool skins they love.

Players can expect the OB35 update to arrive on their devices between July 20 and 23. It means they will get the option to play the Advance Server of the title by July 7 or 8.

The most exciting feature of the upcoming OB35 update is the option to get a free Legendary weapon skin. Users can choose between the three weapon skins of UMP, M60, and M4A1 rifles. All the skins look fantastic, and readers can get one for free by updating the game to the latest update.

Guide to applying for Activation Code in Free Fire MAX OB35 Advance Server

Gamers can also register for the Advance Server of the OB35 update. It will help them check out the features of the upcoming update before its official release. To do this, they must register for the Advance Server to get to the Activation Code.

Here is a quick guide on doing so:

Step 1: Players must wait for the announcement of the new update from Garena.

Step 2: They can head to the official Free Fire Advance Server website after the announcement.

The Advance Server registration process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users can register themselves with their Google or Facebook accounts.

Step 4: Upon successfully signing up, they need to click the Join Now button.

Gamers will be registered for the Advance Server test, which the developers will release. They will soon receive an Activation Code on their registered accounts. With the help of this code, readers can access the OB35 Advance Server, test new add-ons, and provide feedback to developers about any bugs.

Upon reporting bugs, individuals also have a chance to receive free diamonds to their main account. It is an excellent opportunity to earn free diamonds and unlock their favorite items from the store.

