When will Free Fire OB36 update be available to download? Release date, time, features and more

The last few months have provided a bunch of thrills for Free Fire players. In addition to celebrating its fifth anniversary in August 2022, the game received the much-awaited OB35 update, which players enjoyed for weeks.

All eyes are now set on the OB36 update, which is only a few days away. Since the release of the Advance Server earlier this month, gamers have been looking forward to using the new character, gun, and more in the final update.

Furthermore, the developers have started posting teasers, revealing new information about the update and drumming up anticipation.

Free Fire OB36 update release date and time

The calendar on the Indian servers (Image via Garena)

Recently, Garena released a new Mystery Madness Calendar on the Free Fire MAX India server. This provides gamers with a comprehensive overview of the upcoming events queued up for them.

The calendar clearly marks the upcoming patch for September 21, 2022. Moreover, the developers have also posted a patch highlight in the new tab, which provides details on some of the upcoming content and the release date.

The standard Free Fire OB36 update will also be released on September 21, 2022, since both versions receive every update on the same day. Once the update is available, players can download it through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Maintenance for OB35 update for the MAX version (Image via Garena)

The update is preceded by extended maintenance, which usually kicks off at around 4:00 am (UTC +0) and runs through the day. It is expected that the OB36 update will start rolling out between 6:00 am (UTC +0), and 8:00 am (UTC +0).

Users will receive this error message (Image via Garena)

After downloading the patch, gamers must wait until the servers are up and running to enjoy the new features. During this break, users attempting to access the game will receive an error message stating that the servers will be ready soon.

Additionally, Garena will provide additional incentives for users to download the latest version. The rewards for Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server will include a few vouchers and a gun crate, as depicted in the calendar.

Revealed features

A patch highlights is available on the Indian server of the MAX version (Image via Garena)

The new patch highlights posted on the Free Fire MAX India server provide an overview of the upcoming features. Players will have two new weapon additions: the Treatment Laser Gun and Gloo Melter Grenade.

Furthermore, Garena will implement a game-changing gun skin system that allows users to get permanent gun skins. This feature was spotted on the Advance Server and has created a buzz in the community.

In addition, a new character called Tatsuya and an option to play Clash Squad matches on Nexterra will be incorporated into the game. A124 has also received a buff, and her ability deals additional damage upon activating the Thrill of Battle.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should not download or play the battle royale title. Instead, they can play in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi