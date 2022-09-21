When will Free Fire OB36 update maintenance end? Official schedule for MAX version

Free Fire fans can rejoice as the much-awaited OB36 update is finally hitting the servers of their beloved game and its MAX version. The update button has started showing on most devices, while some have still not received the latest version. However, the update will arrive by the end of the OB36 maintenance break.

The game's servers went offline at around 9:30 am (GMT + 5:30) and are expected to remain unavailable for almost eight hours. Thus, even the players who have downloaded the latest version will not be able to access the game until the Free Fire/FF MAX OB36 maintenance break is concluded.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB36 version: Game servers to return online by the end of the maintenance break

A maintenance break is underway (Image via Garena)

According to the in-game maintenance schedule, servers were expected to go offline at 9:30 am (GMT + 5:30), while their return is scheduled at 5:10 pm (GMT + 5:30). The servers will be back online after the end of the break. Hence, fans can access the Google Play Store to download the update in the meantime.

Update is now available in the Play Store for most of the users (Image via Google)

The update is nearing the end of its rollout as users have started to get the update button. As of this writing, only a small section of gamers are left to receive the latest update for Free Fire MAX. However, they will also receive access to the September 2022 patch update before the end of the OB36 maintenance schedule.

As the servers are currently offline, readers can get a sneak peek of the OB36 content as follows:

What to expect from the Garena Free Fire MAX OB36 patch update?

Garena is quite active in promoting the content of its upcoming updates via social media and the Advance Server programs. Publishers have ensured that players get to know the main highlights of the OB36 version through teasers and more.

Here are some of the significant additions or adjustments that users will encounter in the OB36 version update:

Tatsuya: A new addition to the character line-up with an Active ability named Rebel Rush.

A new addition to the character line-up with an Active ability named Rebel Rush. Introducing a new gun skin system will allow gamers to turn their temporary weapon cosmetics into permanent ones.

Treatment Laser: It will potentially be a new variant for Treatment Sniper and Treatment Pistol, allowing users to heal their teammates.

It will potentially be a new variant for Treatment Sniper and Treatment Pistol, allowing users to heal their teammates. Gloo Melter Grenade: A new type of grenade which creates corrosion to gloo walls while also dealing damage to players.

A new type of grenade which creates corrosion to gloo walls while also dealing damage to players. A new Protection Card will be available for the Ranked mode enthusiasts.

NeXTerra will be the latest alternative for the Clash Squad maps.

Social Island: It will be a new in-game area to explore in Free Fire MAX, where players can interact with others and join various mini-games.

It will be a new in-game area to explore in Free Fire MAX, where players can interact with others and join various mini-games. Training grounds are receiving some reworks, while Clash Squad mode will also get some adjustments and additions.

Besides the features mentioned above, players can find the complete list of new introductions or in-game adjustments via the OB36 patch notes.

