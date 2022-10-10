When will next Free Fire Advance Server be released? Expected release date and time for OB37 APK

Garena's streamlined updates to its flagship battle royale game, Free Fire (including the MAX version), play an irreplaceable role in keeping players attached to the title. The developers come up with major changes to the BR title almost every two months.

Before releasing them to the original game, the developers will first introduce these updates to the Free Fire Advance Server. It is a special client version and is hosted on a temporary server. The developers launched this client to detect any bugs or glitches in the newly designed and upgraded features.

Once it starts, anyone can access this testing version by going through a simple registration process.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently restricted in India by government authorities. Gamers in the country should avoid playing the same title. However, they are allowed to play the non-restricted MAX variant.

Free Fire OB37 Advance Server: Expected APK release date and time

The Free Fire OB36 update went live on September 21, with the Advance Server for the version being released on September 1. Players have started looking for the dates for the next iteration, i.e., OB37.

Looking at past trends, the developers follow a specific pattern for releasing any iteration. They usually release the Advance Server around two weeks before a particular patch release. The patch arrives a day before the new CS ranked season starts.

The current CS ranked season will wrap up in the third week of November (Image via Garena)

Presumably, the OB37 patch update will arrive on November 15, as the current CS-ranked season ends on November 16. Thus, the most likely release date for the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server APK should be between November 2 and November 5, i.e., around two weeks before the patch release.

The developers usually release the APK in the timeframe of 9:00 AM (UTC +0) to 10:00 AM (UTC +0). Users should be ready at the mentioned time to download it.

However, applicants should note that they may have to wait a few moments after registration to download the Advance Server APK. Hence, users should keep an eye on the official platform around the said dates to register for the Advance Server APK and get the activation code.

An activation code is mandatory for users to log into the temporary server. This code can be obtained upon successful registration on the official Advance server platform. It is a one-time use code, and users should not share it until they have used it themselves.

Activation code is a must-have to enter Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Furthermore, they should remember that officials distribute activation codes to a limited number of applicants. Hence, they should apply for the Advance Server immediately once the registrations go live.

Why register for Free Fire Advance Server?

In general, there are two reasons why one should register and download the Advance Server. The most common reason is to enjoy the forthcoming features to be released in the official version in advance. The second reason is that they can win diamonds by reporting bugs and ill-functioning mechanisms in this client via the bug hunter program.

Note: This article is purely based on speculations made by the writer. The official date and timings are yet to be disclosed.

Poll : 0 votes