Which Free Fire players can get V Badge in Free Fire?

After seeing their favorite content producers don the V Badge in Free Fire, many gamers are curious as to whether or not they are eligible for it themselves. They are constantly looking for possible ways to acquire one for themselves.

Based on the patch notes from one of the earlier updates, the V Badge is only given to Free Fire’s official partners. It acts as a way to separate them from other users. Thus, players will have to join the game’s Partner Program to get this badge along with several other perks.

Gamers can read this article to learn about the eligibility criteria as well as the procedure to join the Partner Program and get the V Badge in the battle royale title.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Owing to the government-imposed ban, users in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They may, however, engage in the MAX version, which is not banned in the country.

Joining the Free Fire Partner Program to get V Badge

Garena has created a website devoted to the Free Fire Partner Program. On this website, all the requirements for becoming a partner and obtaining the benefits are outlined in detail. According to the same, players must meet the following criteria:

Basic criteria for joining the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Have a vibrant YouTube channel with over 100K subscribers

A minimum of 80% of the channel content should revolve around the battle royale title

The channel must have received 300K views in the last month

The videos must be non-controversial, engaging, and must meet Garena’s content policy

Players should show consistency in their content quality and social media engagement

Additionally, they must display professionalism and should be willing to work hard

These are just the basic criteria; meeting them does not ensure a slot in the program. The program only has limited slots for the best content creators.

Steps to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program

Applications and entries to the Free Fire Partner Program are free, and the developers accept applications. Gamers should follow the instructions outlined below to apply and stand a chance to get partner status along with its associated perks:

Step 1: Users should access the Partner Program website on any web browser.

Hit the Apply Now button to redirect themselves to the Google form (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they are required to click the Apply Now button. This will redirect them to the Partner Program Application form.

Gamers will have to provide a number of details, including their address (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players must accurately fill in all the particulars such as their official name, phone number, channel name, channel link, subscriber count, the reason they wish to join the Partner Program, type of content, and more.

Step 4: They can attach their ID proof and click the Submit button at the bottom to send in their application.

Garena will go through every application and will only select the users most worthy. If gamers are selected, they will hear back from the developers.

