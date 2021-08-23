The new Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz event started on 20 August, which requires players to answer a series of daily questions to obtain numerous items. There are multiple milestone rewards, including a parachute and an exclusive pin.

Interestingly, even if players get a question wrong, they get extra chances by completing daily missions.

Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answers

The new question for the quiz event (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz question for 23 August is now out:

Q: Which pet was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?

The options offered to players are listed below:

1) Falco

2) Ottero

3) Mr. Waggor

4) Panda

The correct answer for the 4th question is Mr. Waggor.

The correct answer for this question is Mr. Waggor (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire announced the anniversary awards in a video published earlier this month titled "What's Up Free Fire Season 2 Episode 4."

While Alok was the winner for the most commonly used character in Free Fire, Mr. Waggor received the most popular pet award.

Users will get a Crimson Neon parachute if they have also answered the previous three answers correctly. They can follow these steps to answer the questions and collect the rewards:

Tap on the 4th Anniversary Party option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, you need to open the 4th Anniversary Party interface by tapping on the icon in the top right corner.

You need to tap on the anniversary quiz option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should select the anniversary quiz section.

Step 3: After answering Mr. Waggor for today's question, you will receive a reward at random.

Step 4: You can click on the milestone reward on the right-hand side to obtain the prizes.

Mr. Waggor pet in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor (Image via Free Fire)

Players widely use Mr. Waggor due to its fantastic skill called Smooth Gloo. It provides them with a gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds at the first level, given that they have no gloo wall grenade.

At skill level 3, users will gain one gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds if they have less than two gloo wall grenades. These can be deployed for a variety of purposes, including taking cover and rushing at foes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer