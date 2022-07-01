Who is Ajjubhai94 in Free Fire? Stats, full username, monthly earnings, and more explored

It's safe to say that Ajjubhai94 is one of the most well-known names in the Free Fire community. He has been producing content for the last few years, and has worked his way up to becoming the Free Fire YouTuber with the most subscribers.

His channel, Total Gaming, currently has a subscriber count of 32.9 million. He runs a few other channels as well, including Ajay Verse, Ajjubhai, TG Highlights, TG Tournament, and Total Gaming Shorts.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers residing in the country should avoid playing the game. The stats and images provided below were taken from Free Fire MAX, which was not on the list of banned apps.

Ajjubhai94’s username, Free Fire ID, and more details

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. His full username is ajjubhai94.

The popular personality is currently ranked Silver I in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode. The content creator’s in-game stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai94's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai94 has played 1034 solo games and has been victorious on 93 occasions, retaining a win rate of 8.99%. He has secured 2616 kills and 883 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 33.75%.

In the duo matches, he has made 1838 appearances and has 358 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 19.47%. With 7314 frags and 2555 headshots, the YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 4.94 and a headshot percentage of 34.93%.

Total Gaming has also competed in 12903 squad matches and has remained unbeaten on 3073 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 23.81%. In the process, he has secured 49991 kills and 18253 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.09 and a headshot percentage of 36.51%.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai94's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai94 has not played any ranked solo, duo, or squad matches in the game’s ongoing season.

CS Career

Ajjubhai94's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in 1781 games in the Clash Squad mode and has 963 victories, resulting in a win rate of 54.07%. He has 12056 kills and 7671 headshots for a KDA of 1.89 and a headshot percentage of 63.63%.

CS Ranked

Ajjubhai94's ranked Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season of Clash Squad, Ajjubhai94 has 43 Booyahs in 61 matches, equating to a win rate of 70.49%. He has 200 kills and 117 headshots, ensuring a KDA of 1.59 and a headshot percentage of 58.50%.

Ajjubhai94’s monthly earnings

Ajjubhai94's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Ajjubhai94’s monthly earnings from his primary YouTube channel lie between $16.1K and $257.4K.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai94 began his content creation journey several years ago, and his rise in popularity is commendable. There are currently 1870 uploads on his channel, and the videos have garnered a cumulative view count of over 5.85 billion views.The most-watched video has gained 45 million views.

In the last 30 days alone, he has gained more than 300 thousand subscribers and 64.338 million views.

