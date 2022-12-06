Who is Baseer Gaming? His Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Baseer Gaming is better known to his audience by his moniker Baseer Bhai and ranks among the most accomplished Free Fire content creators. His primary channel has surpassed 7.52 million subscribers, where he posts shorts and videos and even streams the battle royale title.

Additionally, he has started several other channels which, including Baseer is Live (1.03 million subscribers), Baseer Bhai (5.91 million subscribers), and Deepesh Joshi (1.04 million subscribers). The YouTuber also enjoys 118k followers on his Instagram handle.

Baseer Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

Baseer Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 348089122. The YouTuber has acquired the following stats in the battle royale title:

BR Career stats

Baseer Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Baseer Gaming has featured in 2066 solo matches and finished first 139 times, resulting in a win rate of 6.72%. He has amassed 4175 frags and bagged 997 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.17 and a headshot rate of 23.88%.

He has also emerged victorious in 249 of the 2392 duo contests, culminating in a win rate of 10.40%. The Indian YouTuber has notched 5685 frags while securing 1044 headshots, attaining a K/D ratio of 2.65 and a headshot rate of 18.36%.

Lastly, Baseer Gaming has achieved 2399 Booyahs in 13818 squad matches in Free Fire MAX, converting to a win rate of 17.36%. He has secured 42495 eliminations and 6958 results from headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.72 and a headshot rate of 16.37%.

BR Ranked stats

Baseer Gaming's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian content creator has played 57 squad matches in the BR-Ranked Season 30 and has acquired 12 victories, retaining a win rate of 21.05%. With 263 eliminations and 52 headshots in the process, Baseer Gaming has acquired a K/D ratio of 5.84 and a headshot rate of 19.77%. He has not played any other ranked games in the ongoing ranked season.

Note: Baseer Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on December 6, 2022. The numbers are subject to change as the YouTuber participates in more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank details

Baseer Gaming's guild details (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber is the leader of the Baseer Gaming guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 71286956. He is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Bronze 3 in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly income

Baseer Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Baseer Gaming's estimated monthly income through his YouTube channel is between $1.3K and $21K. The predictions for the entire year range between $15.8K - $252.1K.

YouTube channel

Baseer Bhai started his YouTube journey in 2019 and has found unparalleled success in his stint. The YouTuber has started multiple channels and posted 970+ videos on his primary channel. This has racked up 833.335 million views already.

The channel stood at just over 200k subscribers in early 2021 but, since then, has seen a sharp upward incline, surpassing four million by the end of the year. This count has not even exceeded 7.5 million subscribers.

As per Social Blade, the content creator has gained 30k subscribers alongside 5.253 million views over the last 30 days.

Poll : 0 votes