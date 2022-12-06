What is Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Venkata Atchuth is a Free Fire content creator who runs a popular YouTube channel called Munna Bhai Gaming.

Over the years, the YouTuber, better known as Munna Bhai Gaming, has amassed a sizable following. His primary channel currently boasts 3.07 million subscribers and more than 306 million views. In addition, he has 321k followers on Instagram.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Players in the nation should avoid playing the game on their devices. Munna Bhai Gaming’s stats and images were taken from FF MAX, which isn’t banned in the country and can still be played.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655, and his ID level is 81. He is the leader of the TEAM MBG guild, whose Guild ID is 1002207496.

Munna Bhai Gaming is ranked Heroic and Master in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His stats are given below:

BR Career

Munna Bhai Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 4392 solo matches, securing 1140 victories and recording a win rate of 25.95%. He has bagged 19921 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.13.

The content creator has also won 651 of the 2647 duo matches he has participated in, translating to a win rate of 24.59%. With 9883 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Munna Bhai Gaming has featured in 12641 squad matches, winning 3954 for a win rate of 31.27%. He has racked up 50771 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.84.

BR Ranked

Munna Bhai Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 13 squad matches in the current ranked season, securing five victories for a win rate of 38.46%. With 68 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 8.50.

CS Career

Munna Bhai Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has participated in 3878 Clash Squad matches and has 3055 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 78.78%. He has 24914 kills, making his KDA 3.14.

Note: Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as he plays more matches.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Earnings of Munna Bhai Gaming via his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to a report on Social Blade, Munna Bhai Gaming’s monthly YouTube earnings range from $648 to $10.4k. Meanwhile, his yearly income is said to be between $7.8k and $124.5k.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s YouTube channel

Venkata Atchuth regularly posts Free Fire content on YouTube. His hard work has established him as one of the most prominent Telugu content creators in India. He currently has 1281 videos on his primary channel, with the most popular one having over seven million views.

According to Social Blade, Munna Bhai Gaming’s subscriber count has increased by 10k in the last 30 days. His view count has also risen by 2.593 million within the same period.

Venkata Atchuth also runs other YouTube channels called Munna Bhai Hindi, MBG ARMY, and TEAM MBG. They have 148k, 1.23 million, and 380k subscribers, respectively.

