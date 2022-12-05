What is RG Gamer Live's Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Rajesh Gupta, also known as RG Gamer Live or Angry YouTuber, is a content creator from India who focuses on the popular Battle Royale title Garena Free Fire. He is frequently seen streaming the game on his channel and has acquired a decent fanbase within the nation.

Current statistics show that RG Gamer Live boasts an impressive subscriber count of 276 thousand on YouTube. Moreover, his cumulative view count has surpassed the mark of 31.98 million on the platform.

Disclaimer: Due to Free Fire’s ban in India, players from the nation are advised not to play the battle royale title on their devices. RG Gamer Live’s stats and images used below were taken from FF MAX, which was not banned and can still be played.

RG Gamer Live’s Free Fire ID and stats

RG Gamer Live’s Free Fire ID is 2222090237. He leads the “AngryYou2ber” guild, whose ID in the game is 3008584764.

The content creator’s current ranks in BR-Ranked and CS-Ranked are Platinum I and Grandmaster, respectively. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

RG Gamer Live's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

RG Gamer Live has played 235 solo games and has 45 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 19.14%. He has garnered 960 eliminations to register a K/D ratio of 5.05.

The player has also participated in 276 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 66, resulting in a win percentage of 23.91%. With 738 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Finally, the YouTuber has made 1,039 squad appearances and has come out on top on 267 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 25.69%. At a K/D ratio of 2.79, he has 2,152 eliminations.

BR Ranked

RG Gamer Live's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside the ongoing ranked season of Battle Royale, RG Gamer Live has played four squad games, claiming victory in two of them for a win rate of 50.00%. He has 17 kills to his name and a K/D ratio of 8.50.

CS Career

RG Gamer Live's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

RG Gamer Live has played 14,930 matches within the Clash Squad mode and has 9,377 victories, giving way to a win rate of 62.81%. He has killed 60,621 enemies, upholding a KDA of 1.66.

Note: RG Gamer Live’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article on December 5, 2022. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

RG Gamer Live’s YouTube earnings

Monthly and yearly earnings via his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to the current numbers on Social Blade, RG Gamer Live’s estimated monthly earnings through YouTube lie between $938 and $15K. Meanwhile, Rajesh Gupta’s projected yearly income from his channel ranges from $11.3K to $180K.

YouTube channel

On the RG Gamer Live YouTube channel, Rajesh Gupta has consistently created and offered content related to Free Fire. The channel presently has 1,293 uploads, the most-watched of which is a video named “RAISTAR OP HAI YR,” with 891 thousand views.

In the previous month, RG Gamer Live managed to gain a total of 26 thousand subscribers. Over the same time span, his view count has increased by 3.75 million.

Aside from his primary YouTube channel, he also has a channel called “RG Gamer,” with 99.3 thousand subscribers. It features content related to other titles, such as GTA 5.

