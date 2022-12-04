What is Kaal YT's Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

With Free Fire's widespread appeal in India, many content creators have gained the exposure they require to launch successful careers. One such personality is Kaal YT, who has established himself in the game's Indian community in recent years.

The renowned YouTuber uploads a wide range of content surrounding the battle royale title, and his channel currently boasts a great subscriber count of 2.55 million. On top of this, Kaal YT's cumulative view count through the videos has surpassed the mark of 317 million.

Note: Due to Free Fire's ban in India, players from the nation are advised not to play the game or even download it on their devices. Kaal YT's stats and images below are taken from FF MAX, which wasn't banned and is still playable.

Kaal YT's Free Fire ID, stats, and more details

Kaal YT’s ID in Free Fire is 203900352 and his IGN is “KAAL YT”. He leads the KAAL ARMY guild, whose Guild ID is 68529715.

The YouTuber is currently placed in Platinum II and Heroic in the BR-Ranked and CS-Ranked modes, respectively. The following are the stats he has within the battle royale title:

BR Career

Kaal YT's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Kaal YT has played 1001 solo games and has 122 victories, leading to a win rate of 12.18%. He has registered 2553 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.90.

The player has also competed in 701 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 98, resulting in a win ratio of 13.98%. With 1619 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.68.

Within the squad mode, the content creator has made 6208 participations and has 1864 Booyahs, giving way to a win percentage of 30.02%. He has accumulated 13047 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.00.

BR Ranked

Kaal YT's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the ongoing season, Kaal YT has played four matches with zero wins. He has racked up four kills at a K/D ratio of 1.00.

The YouTuber has also played one duo game but has failed to get a victory or a kill.

Lastly, Kaal YT has made 14 appearances in the squad matches and has three wins, translating to a win percentage of 21.42%. At a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has 35 kills.

Note: Kaal YT's Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (4 December 2022). These are subject to change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Kaal YT’s YouTube earnings

Details about Kaal YT's income through his main YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade shows Kaal YT's monthly YouTube earnings in the range of $2.8K and $44.7K. Meanwhile, the content creator's estimated yearly income through the channel is mentioned to be between $33.5K and $536.1K.

YouTube channel

Kaal YT has consistently posted videos about Free Fire and has amassed massive numbers on his channel. He currently has 557 uploads on his channel, out of which the highest-viewed one has received a total of 4.6 million views.

As per Social Blade, Kaal YT has acquired 50 thousand subscribers over the last 30 days. His view count has risen by 11.168 million in the same period.

Apart from the primary channel, the YouTuber also runs multiple other channels on the platform, including "I AM KAAL," "KAAL VLOGS," and more.

