What is NxT Classy's Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Prashant Rajput, better known as NxT Classy or Classy FF, is an Indian content creator known for his Garena Free Fire videos on YouTube. He regularly livestreams the battle royale game on his primary channel, where he has built a substantial following.

The channel currently boasts a subscriber count of 1.77 million and a view count of over 295 million. He also has 54.4k followers on Instagram.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country should not play the battle royale title on their devices. NxT Classy’s stats and images were taken from FF MAX, which isn’t banned and can still be played in the nation.

NxT Classy’s Free Fire ID and stats

NxT Classy’s Free Fire ID is 1052533363, and his ID level is 70. He is the leader of the “N X T” guild, whose Guild ID is 3023841716.

The YouTuber is ranked Platinum III and Grandmaster in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His in-game stats are as follows:

BR Career

NxT Classy's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

NxT Classy has played 4097 solo matches and has 138 Booyahs under his belt, maintaining a win rate of 3.36%. He has accumulated 5134 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 1.30.

The content creator has also participated in 2491 duo matches, winning on 155 occasions and recording a win rate of 6.22%. With 3889 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.66.

NxT Classy has featured in 2228 squad matches, and his team has won 239 of them, making his win rate 10.72%. He has registered 3972 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

BR Ranked

NxT Classy's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

NxT Classy has played four duo matches in the current ranked season but has failed to secure a win. He has killed 15 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.75.

The YouTuber has also featured in 15 squad matches, securing four victories for a win rate of 26.66%. With 60 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.45.

CS Career

NxT Classy's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

NxT Classy has played 7324 Clash Squad matches and has 4285 wins, translating to a win rate of 58.51%. He has bagged 40845 kills for a KDA of 1.98.

Note: NxT Classy’s Free Fire stats were recorded on 3 December 2022. They are expected to change as he plays more matches in the game.

NxT Classy’s YouTube earnings

Details about NxT Classy's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to a report on Social Blade, NxT Classy’s monthly earnings from the main “Classy” YouTube channel are between $1.9k and $30.6k. Meanwhile, his yearly income ranges from $23k to $367.4k.

NxT Classy’s YouTube channel

NxT Classy has 774 videos on his primary YouTube channel. The most popular upload is a YouTube Short titled “M 10 KING??” with 8.6 million views.

According to Social Blade, NxT Classy has acquired 20k subscribers in the past 30 days. His view count has also increased by 7.654 million in the same period.

The Free Fire content creator runs another YouTube channel called Absolute Classy. It has 101k subscribers and 3.89 million views.

Poll : 0 votes