Who is the best Free Fire character for the Factory Challenge and why?

The Free Fire community is incredibly innovative, and they continually come up with new and exciting custom room challenges. One of the most prevalent ones is the Factory Challenge, which essentially asks players to engage in fistfights on the roof of "Factory," located on the Bermuda map.

Characters play a critical role in Free Fire because of the abilities that they have been endowed with. A variety of characters perform incredibly well in the Factory Challenge, while others prove to be completely ineffective.

Here's a look at who is the best option for the Factory Challenge and why users should select it.

Note: The choice of characters varies from user to user. This article portrays the opinion of the writer.

Which Free Fire character should be picked in the Factory Challenge?

As mentioned above, the Factory Challenge in Free Fire mainly involves fistfights, i.e., users face each against while using their fists.

For this custom room mode, Kla emerges as the best choice, and his Muay Thai is, without a doubt, the most effective ability among a large number of characters available in the quick-paced battle royale title.

Details about Kla character in Free Fire and why it is the best choice

Kla's ability increases the fist damage and is the best option for Factory Challenge (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 299 Diamonds / 4000 Gold

Ability: Muay Thai

At the initial level, the character's ability increases the fist damage of players by a total of 100%. As the users level it up, the percentage further enhances, becoming 400% at the peak.

Now, in the Factory Challenge, players will be able to take down foes quicker if they have the Kla character equipped as the damage they deal is boosted massively.

Some players might instead prefer Alok because it can heal and also increase the movement speed. Nevertheless, they can create a character combination using both to have the most optimal performance.

To buy Kla, players can either use Gold or Diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read Article Continues below

Also, since the cost of the Kla is pretty low, gamers can go ahead and purchase it for 4000 Gold or 299 Diamonds.

Edited by Rohit Mishra