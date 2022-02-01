Who can get Free Fire V-Badge in 2022?

In recent times, the V-Badge in Garena Free Fire has become a source of interest for both new and seasoned players alike. When users check out a prominent YouTuber's video, they will typically find this badge on their profile, which is also displayed before their name.

Although users generally have the idea that this badge is not provided to everyone, the first thing that comes to mind is how they may become eligible for the V-Badge.

Requirements and steps to get V-Badge in Free Fire (2022)

Players who have been playing the game for a few years know that the badge is issued to the Free Fire partners, distinguishing them from the rest of the users. This clearly illustrates both its significance and the rarity associated with it.

As a result, the only way for users to get the V-Badge is to become members of the Free Fire Partner Program. So, the question that arises is what are the eligibility requirements that users must meet to obtain the rewards.

Garena has set up a website for the Partner Program, which outlines all the prerequisites and the perks of becoming a partner. They are as follows:

At least 1 lakh subscriber count

Minimum of 80% videos relating to Free Fire and 3 lakh views in the last 30 days

Non-controversial and clean content quality

Consistency in social media activity and content

It is worth noting that these are just the basic criteria, and fulfilling these does not guarantee their selection into the program. All applications are reviewed across multiple parameters, and only the best content creators will receive partner status.

In addition to the V-Badge, users will also get several other rewards, including diamonds, in-game items, merchandise, and more.

Here are the steps to apply for the Partner Program:

Click on Apply Now button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: After landing on the Partner Program website, gamers must press the Apply Now button to open a Google Form.

Step 2: Next, players should fill in all the required details, including their channel name, their content type, address, and more.

Step 3: Finally, users must press submit to send their application.

Note: The form no longer accepts applications, and gamers can apply whenever they open.

Edited by Shaheen Banu