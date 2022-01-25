×
Who can get V Badge in Garena Free Fire?

The V badge has always fascinated Garena Free Fire users (Image via Garena)
Newcomers to Garena Free Fire might be perplexed by a V Badge on the profiles of their favorite content creators. Those who have been active players during the previous year will know that it is not given out to every user.

The question that emerges now is who exactly receives it and how they can become eligible for it. In this article, we explain who can get a V Badge in Garena Free Fire and what can be gained from it.

OB25 patch notes (Image via Garena)
The Free Fire OB25 patch notes revealed that all partners will receive a special in-game badge. It stated:

"Free Fire Partner program is now available. You will now be able to see all Partners with their special badge in-game. Spot them out and show them your favorite emote!"

This clearly demonstrates its rarity, and what makes it a highly sought-after item among players. The only way for users to receive it is to become a Partner Program member, which has severe eligibility conditions.

According to the website, these are as follows:

  • Minimum subscriber count – 1,00,000
  • Minimum view count – 3,00,000 in last 30 days
  • Game related content – 80% in the last month
  • Non-offensive and clean content along with consistent quality
  • Players need to be willing to work hard

However, even after they have all of the numbers and have checked all the boxes, it does not ensure a slot in this program. Due to the restricted number of spots available, only the best candidates will be allowed in after following an internal screening procedure.

The perks and requirements for the partner program (Image via Garena)
If a YouTuber makes it into the Partner Program, they will receive the following items:

  • In-game rewards including custom room cards, diamonds and more
  • Financial compensation if the channel has 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% content around the game
  • Communication with the official team
  • Invites to the tournaments and events
  • Exclusive merchandise and more

It is worth noting that applications to the Partner Program are now closed. However, users can apply when it reopens, via the official website.

