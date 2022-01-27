Who made Free Fire? Developer, country of origin, and more revealed

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games that is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The game has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and has been downloaded on Android devices over a billion times.

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire



Available till 29th January.



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah Survivors, The Moco store is back! And this time it has brought along some incredible items! Head to Moco Store now and spin for the spectacular Fierce Demilord Bundle!Available till 29th January. Survivors, The Moco store is back! And this time it has brought along some incredible items! Head to Moco Store now and spin for the spectacular Fierce Demilord Bundle! 😎Available till 29th January.⏳#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/cNjJxlThAa

The short battle royale matches of the game last approximately 10 minutes and feature 50 players. The game’s popularity can be attributed to its fancy in-game accessories and characters with unique abilities.

Everything to know about Free Fire

Who developed Free Fire?

Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, an indie games company from South Asia, while Garena is the publisher of the title. Omens Studio can be credited for the animation of the game.

The CEO and Founder of the company is Forrest Li, who has been the high-up of the company since its incorporation in 2009.

“Garena,” which is a combination of two words, “global” and “arena,” is the subsidiary of Sea Limited. The company is also a leading distributor of online games in Taiwan and various Southeast Asian countries. Garena+ is the platform they use to distribute popular games like Arena of Valor, League of Legends, and more.

Country of origin

As PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, along with 116 other Chinese apps, were banned in India, talks of Free Fire's origin had emerged. The roots of the battle royale game can be traced to Singapore and Vietnam. This is because Garena and Omens Studio are Singaporean companies. 111dots Studio, on the other hand, is a Vietnamese one.

Earnings and player base

The game earned $100 million from the USA within the first quarter (Image via Sensor Tower)

The battle royale game also won the title of “Esports Mobile Game of the Year” for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) in the Esports Awards. As per the data collected from Sensor Tower, the game reached the benchmark of having a daily count of over 150 million active players in August 2021. The game also earned a whopping one billion dollars in 2021 alone.

Also Read Article Continues below

The primary source of earnings comes from player spending. The game has various characters and pets that players must acquire by spending diamonds (in-game currency). These diamonds, in turn, had to be purchased spending real money.

Edited by Shaheen Banu