Who is a pro player in Free Fire? All you need to know

A pro player in Free Fire or any other game means a gamer who has played professionally. However, many fans often refer to gamers as pro players when they possess exceptional skill-sets, regardless of their professional gaming careers.

The esports scene of Free Fire has also seen growth in recent times as the developer has started organizing more contests globally. This development has also increased the number of pro players joining the various championships.

Becoming a pro requires hours and hours of practice with a primary focus on continuous improvement in the gameplay. Gamers can look at the tips given in the following section if they aspire to enter Garena Free Fire tournaments as pros.

Garena Free Fire: Tips to become a professional player

Before looking to participate in Garena's esports competitions, users should enhance their skill-set by following the pointers given below:

1) Join a squad

Form or join a team (Image via Garena)

It makes more sense to form a squad before entering any championship. Gamers can team up with their regular in-game teammates or actual friends. However, they will require immense grinding in the training mode and in-game matches.

2) Choose a role and pick a weapon

Special in the skill-set pertaining to a specific weapon category (Image via Garena)

Garena's BR shooter's array of weapons and characters makes it a more strategy-based game. Hence, players should specialize in their skill-set by focusing on a specific weapon and team role.

Firearm categories like Snipers, Marksman Rifles, and Shotguns require proper dedication with diversified roles.

3) Adjusting the HUD and other settings

One should tweak the various in-game settings (Image via Garena)

Users need to optimize their HUD layout and sensitivity from time to time. They can adjust the controls' layout as per their comfort and grip, which will allow them to command their in-game characters with more ease.

Adjusting sensitivity is another crucial aspect of players' in-game control over aim and movement. They get an advantage in using the scopes by adjusting the sensitivity.

4) Focus on characters and other accessories

Characters are crucial (Image via Garena)

There are plenty of collectibles in Garena's battle royale game, but the majority of them don't have any effect on a user's skills. If they can afford to spend diamonds, gamers should use them to purchase characters.

They can construct a formidable character combination and practice hard in the practice range. Additionally, players can improve their skill-sets by training with other accessories like gloo walls, frag grenades, smoke, etc.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer