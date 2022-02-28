Why demand for BGMI Lite release date has increased after the Free Fire ban in India

History has once again repeated itself as mobile gamers discovered that the Indian government has banned Free Fire. Another fan-favorite battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, was banned back in September 2020.

Garena’s flagship title was banned on 14 February 2022, along with 53 other mobile applications. The mobile applications that were taken down were either of Chinese origin or were clones of apps that were previously banned by the Indian government.

Since Free Fire did not fall into either of these categories, players were even more confused as to why it was banned.

Free Fire is a game of Singaporean origin. Hence, the government of Singapore reached out to Indian government officials to learn the actual reason for the ban. It was revealed that the battle royale title was taken down as it posed a threat to the national security of the country.

BGMI Lite’s connection to Free Fire

Many popular influencers believe that now is the best time to release the lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Ten months after the ban of PUBG Mobile, a tailor-made Indian version, BGMI was released to appease Indian mobile gamers.

Now that Free Fire has been banned, many battle royale gamers are pleading for the release of BGMI Lite in their quest to find an alternative. However, the most important aspect is the device requirements.

Most Free Fire players have shifted to Free Fire MAX to keep enjoying the same gameplay. However, the premium version of the game has high device requirements and hence cannot run on low-end devices.

Hence, players are demanding the release of BGMI Lite more nowadays as it will have low device requirements and will be compatible with low-end smartphones. Therefore, players who are unable to enjoy the enhanced version of the Garena classic due to device requirements will not feel left out.

