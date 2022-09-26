Why Free Fire players should not push rank with hackers

Garena Free Fire offers several ways for players to acquire rewards, and its in-game rank system is one such method. Gamers can utilize different strategies to push ranks, and one of the most popular ways is playing with in-game friends in squads. It helps one to maximize their ranks readily due to better team support.

Developers have noticed that many gamers tend to join hands with hackers in ranked matches. This is helpful, as hackers can turn the tide by cheating. However, players should avoid such measures as they can land in trouble, resulting in suspensions from Free Fire/FF MAX.

Free Fire: Users can get punished for intentionally teaming up with hackers to push the ranks

One should not team up intentionally with hackers (Image via Garena)

It is well-known that hacking is illegal in Free Fire or its MAX variant, and any hacker will receive permanent bans. However, players intentionally teaming up with a hacker can also face punishment in the game for cheating.

As per Garena's policy regarding intentional teaming up with hackers to rank up, guilty players will get the following response from the developers:

1) Teaming up with hackers for a few matches on the same day: Players will receive a warning from the developers via in-game mail. The warning will remind them not to play with hackers anymore.

2) Ignoring the initial warning and continuing to play with hackers: If players are teaming up again with the anti-hack operations team after ignoring their first warning, the latter will impose a two-day ban on the former for playing in team mode (in any game mode) and ranked matches.

After two days, one should avoid committing the mistake to avoid further punishment.

3) Playing with hackers frequently within a day: If players are teaming up persistently with hackers to rank up, it will reset their tiers to Bronze. In addition, players will also receive a two-day ban from team modes.

Apart from teaming up with hackers in squads, if any player decides to team up with a fellow opponent in solo mode, they will receive similar punishments alongside a permanent ban for frequent cheaters.

Things to avoid in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

There are many other following practices that one should avoid in Free Fire or its MAX version to avoid account suspensions or other in-game punishments:

Utilizing modified or unauthorized game clients.

Utilizing unauthorized tools that interact with the game client, such as hacks or third-party apps.

Using unauthorized programs or apps to get an unfair advantage in the game.

Modification of the game's model files for unfair benefits.

Frequent usage of glitches or bugs to an unfair advantage in the game.

Getting mass-reported for abnormal gameplay skills.

Getting detected for abnormal gameplay skills.

Trying to bypass the Free Fire anti-hack system by employing an illicit local data transfer.

Players should ensure that they download the game only from official sources like Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi App Store, and Oppo App Market. Unintentional downloads from other unauthorized sources may also lead to an in-game ban.

