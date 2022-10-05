Why Free Fire players should not use unlimited diamond hacks

When Garena launched its flagship battle royale shooter, Free Fire, back in 2017, it didn't feature much in-game content. Over time, the title's popularity, gameplay, and features witnessed a massive leap in quality as well as quantity. While many elements still require improvement, in-game collectibles are top-notch.

Garena has ensured that players frequently get to claim new rewards in the game. Unfortunately, many fans are unable to obtain attractive items due to their inability to buy diamonds. Consequently, some of them try to use unlimited diamond hacks to obtain large amounts of the premium currency to purchase items.

No matter how tempting diamond hacks seem, it is a bad and risky option. The following section will explore why one should avoid using any type in diamond hack in Garena's Free Fire or its MAX version.

Garena Free Fire: Diamond hacks are illegal and may lead to permanent account suspensions

Diamond hacks are programs that provide an unfair advantage in the game by upscaling the number of diamonds. Basically, diamond hacks or other similar APKs/programs provide lucrative offers that many users, especially the F2P (free to play) ones, find difficult to resist.

However, using any such program, APK, or hack is against the game's guidelines and rules about a fair gaming environment. The use of any type of diamond hack is counted as cheating in-game. Moreover, if this is detected by the game's anti-hack system, one can be penalized with bans, which are often permanent.

Garena's strict policy against cheating in-game states:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Anyone using any type of hack, including ones offering unlimited diamonds, will likely receive permanent account suspensions. Furthermore, devices that were used to install and utilize these hacks, or any other gameplay-enhancing program will be banned from installing the game again.

One should also ignore any lucrative offers involving free or cheap diamonds. Here's what Garena has to say about that subject:

"Anyone who offers you free in-game stuff isn't doing it to be nice. Money from gamers has become valuable scams for con artists. Only buy your in-game diamonds from legitimate sources, and never trust an offer that sounds too good to be true."

Therefore, it is essential that one should avoid any kind of cheating in the game. For better clarity, one can take a look at the following practices, which you should refrain from using to avoid being banned in the game:

Utilizing any unauthorized or modified game clients.

Installing and using unauthorized tools or software that interact with the FF game client influences gameplay.

Use of non-official gameplay booster tools.

Modification of the game's model files.

Repetitive use of the in-game bugs and glitches to get an unfair gameplay advantage.

Getting mass-reported by fellow gamers due to unfair and abnormal gameplay skills.

Getting detected by Free Fire's anti-hack systems after showing off abnormal gameplay skills (due to hacks) on the battlefield.

Trying to bypass or breach the game's anti-hack system.

Besides avoiding hacks, you should also report any hackers that you encounter through the game's help center.

