Why Free Fire redeem code generators do not work?

With the growing popularity of cosmetics in Free Fire, gamers regularly look for avenues to fill their IDs with exciting and engaging cosmetics. Many players rely heavily on events to get freebies upon completing missions and tasks, which certainly involves a lot of time and effort.

On the other hand, redeem codes are certainly more convenient options for gamers of all skill ranges. These are much easier to use and can even provide premium items like outfits, skins, and more within a few minutes.

Subsequently, many individuals regularly look for new redeem codes, particularly for their servers. Many of them come across tools like redeem code generators that claim to create new codes, allowing them to get exciting freebies.

However, it is immediately apparent that this is not the case and that these redeem code generator providers are fake. Players may face severe repercussions for utilizing such illicit applications.

Why do Free Fire redeem code generators never work?

Garena releases redeem codes through their social media handles and live streams (Image via Garena)

Garena regularly releases new Free Fire redeem codes on special occasions like festivals, esports events, and more, usually through live streams or through the official social media handles. Thus, there is no option for third-party applications or websites to generate a working redeem code.

To hide non-functionality, on many occasions, these are covered with fake human verification, which is simply impossible to complete. On top of this, these fake websites and applications primarily clutter the entire display with advertisements, which often consume a lot of the device’s resources.

Sometimes, these fake websites require players to submit sensitive account details like their IDs and passwords. Gamers should never provide such details to anyone under any circumstances, as there is always a risk of losing access to the account.

The main risk of using fake redeem code generators lies around losing an account or receiving some form of virus.

Any ID involved in hacking will be permanently banned (Image via Garena)

Moreover, if the hacked account is utilized for illicit purposes, the account will be suspended permanently. Garena made it clear in their Anti-Hack FAQ that they will not unban accounts that are used for wrongful behavior.

How to find working Free Fire redeem codes and use them

Users can wait for Garena to officially release the redeem codes. They can find the working ones here. Subsequently, they may follow the steps in the following section to collect rewards:

Step 1: Initially, players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site by clicking on this link. The majority of the codes on the website must be utilized unless otherwise specified by the developers.

Players need to utilize the codes through the official website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After accessing the website, users must sign in to their Free Fire ID using one of the available options – Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei.

Since it is mandatory to sign in before using the code, gamers with guest accounts are not eligible to win the rewards. They may bind their ID to one of the available options to become eligible.

Enter the 12/16 character long code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once users have successfully logged into their account, they may enter 12/16 characters of the redeem code in the text field and click the confirm button below to complete the redemption. A dialog box will appear, informing them if the redemption is successful.

Step 4: Individuals can subsequently collect rewards through their mailbox once these show up in their Free Fire account. If the code turns invalid, an error will be displayed.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian users are advised not to download or play the battle royale title.

