Y Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

The Free Fire community boasts many successful content creators. Among them is Yuvraj Prajapati, who is also known as Y Gaming.

Prajapati regularly posts gameplay videos and pranks on his primary YouTube channel, called Y GAMING. The channel currently has 788K subscribers.

He also runs a second channel called YUVRAJ PRAJAPATI, where he has 47.8K subscribers.

Y Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID

Y Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1256301736. His stats in the battle royale game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Y Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Y Gaming has played 2621 solo matches and has finished undefeated 117 times, recording a win rate of 4.46%. With 3940 eliminations and 1059 headshots to his name, he has a kill-to-death (K/D) ratio of 1.57 and a headshot percentage of 26.88%.

The content creator has also participated in 1731 duo matches and has emerged victorious on 156 occasions, making his win rate 9.01%. He has recorded 2841 frags, 605 of which are headshots. He, therefore, has a K/D ratio of 1.80 and a headshot percentage of 21.30%.

Y Gaming has featured in 4563 squad matches and has bagged 685 wins, translating to a win rate of 15.01%. He has registered 8143 frags and 1531 headshots, making his K/D ratio 2.10 and his headshot percentage 18.80%.

Ranked stats

Y Gaming's ranked stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Y Gaming has competed in two solo matches in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season but has no victories to his name. He has taken down six opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.00. Among those kills are two headshots, making his headshot percentage 33.33%.

The YouTuber has also played two ranked duo matches. He did not win either of them but racked up three frags, converting to a K/D ratio of 1.50. He also recorded a single headshot, translating to a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

Y Gaming has featured in 26 ranked squad matches and outplayed the opposition five times, maintaining a win rate of 19.23%. With 84 frags and 14 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4 and a headshot percentage of 16.67% in this mode.

Note: Y Gaming’s Free Fire Max stats were recorded on 31 August 2022. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale game.

Monthly income

Y Gaming's earnings from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Y Gaming’s monthly income is between $2K and $31.7K. His estimated yearly earnings are reportedly between $23.7K and $380K.

YouTube channel

Yuvraj Prajapati has been creating content for the Y GAMING YouTube channel for quite a while. He has uploaded over 160 videos to the channel. The videos have a combined view count of 99.938 million.

Prajapati had a slow start in 2021. However, by the end of the year, he had close to 300K subscribers. He doubled this number across the last eight months of 2022.

Over the last 30 days, Prajapati has gained 62K subscribers and 7.916 million views, which is a clear indicator that his channel is expanding at a quick pace.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh