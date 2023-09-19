Why are Free Fire skin changers not allowed?

Like every other mobile game, Free Fire has currencies that serve as the medium to buy various in-game collectibles, cosmetics, skins, and more items. Diamonds are the most precious currency in the game and can be obtained via real money. Due to their expensive rates, players often look for alternatives to get free FF diamonds.

In search of getting freebies in the game, many players turn to skin tools that are available on the Google PlayStore and other websites. These get you in-game cosmetics, outfits, and various skins at no price. However, items gained from skin tools aren’t visible to the other players in FF; they can be viewed solely by the user.

Moreover, Garena has strongly restricted the use of skin changers in the game, leaving many players wondering about the ban.

Why are skin tools not allowed in Free Fire?

Skin tools or skin changers are banned in Free Fire for numerous reasons. For starters, these applications are glitch files that alter the game file and cannot be trusted.

Skin tools deceivingly provide you with free in-game cosmetics, by which the developer is supposed to earn money. Similarly, it’s unfair to gain these cosmetics for free when so many players purchase them via FF diamonds. Skin tools are not affiliated, sponsored, collaborated, or created by Garena. Thus, they count as third-party applications, and using them is considered cheating as it is illegal.

FF’s FAQ further mentions:

" Any software that attempts to decompile, reverse engineer, disassemble or hack the Services (or any portion thereof), or defeat or overcome any encryption technology or security measures implemented by Garena with respect to the Services and/or data transmitted, processed, or stored by Garena."

What are the punishments one would face if found using Skin tools in Free Fire?

Garena has a zero-tolerance policy against cheaters in the game. If they find any evidence regarding any unfair means conducted by the users, their FF account will be banned immediately. Moreover, the device or phone used for the cheating is also permanently restricted from accessing the game.

How can you get free FF diamonds in Free Fire?

There are numerous ways to legally earn free diamonds. One such option is that you can wait for events that feature giveaways and redeem codes. These often leave you with premium in-game currencies or cosmetics.

You can also collect Play Points on the PlayStore or accumulate money via the Google Opinion Rewards app. These applications are known for legally rewarding you with free FF diamonds, using which you can buy various items in the game.

