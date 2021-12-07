Why Free Fire V-Badge cannot be copied from one person to another

As Free Fire's viewership continues to grow year after year, the number of players choosing to pursue content creation and streaming in the game has substantially increased. Garena has created a Partner Program to assist content producers in realizing their full potential.

The developers provide several perks to players in the form of advance access to content, in-game rewards like diamonds and custom room cards, exclusive merchandise and more. In addition to this, all partners are given a special badge that distinguishes them from others called the V-Badge.

Why can't players purchase V-Badge in Free Fire?

As stated earlier, V-Badge is one of the many perks of the Free Fire Partner Program and it is displayed before a badge holder's name in the match. Since the developers only provide this badge to the partners, it cannot be acquired by any alternative method like the usage of diamonds. Moreover, once a content creator obtains a special badge, they cannot transfer it to others.

Suppose users are interested in joining the elite club of players possessing the V-Badge. The only option in front of them is to become a part of the Partner Program of their region/server.

Requirements mentioned to join the Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

However, joining the Partner Program is not an easy job by any means. There are specific prerequisites that users must attain. On top of this, meeting all of those does not guarantee a place, as there are only selected slots and a vast number of creators applying for the same.

Since applications for the Free Fire Partner Program are usually open for a brief period of time, players who fulfill the basic criteria should apply immediately. The steps for the same are provided below:

Step 1: Users should go to the official Free Fire Partner Program website and tap on the “Join Now” option.

Step 2: This will redirect users to a Google Form for the Partner Program; they will subsequently need to enter the required details.

Users would have to fill out the form (Image via Google Form)

The details include subscribers, channel name, Aadhar number and more.

Step 3: After entering these, gamers can submit a form to send their applications for the Partner Program.

Note: Applications for the Partner Program were opened recently but the form has now been closed.

