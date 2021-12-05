Free Fire Partner Program in December 2021: V Badge and other benefits explained

Free Fire’s popularity has soared in recent years, and the fast-paced battle royale title has accomplished plenty of impressive achievements along the way. The game’s growth has increased with content creation, streaming, and esports boosting it.

To aid content creators, streamers, and other individuals in their progress, Garena launched the official Partner Program a while ago. Those who become a part of it obtain many unique perks and benefits. However, there are specific requirements that they would have to meet to apply.

Free Fire: V Badge and other perks of the Partner Program (December 2021)

In the OB25 update, the developers first revealed that the V Badge was provided to the Free Fire Partner Program members.

Here's what was mentioned by the developers (Image via Free Fire)

It should be noted that this is the only way of obtaining the V Badge in Garena Free Fire.

Apart from that, there are several other perks available to them. These include in-game rewards like diamonds, exclusive merchandise and more:

Here's what gamers would receive (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned earlier, some requirements need to be met by the players to join the Partner Program. Even if users meet the criteria, they aren’t guaranteed a spot because the developers only choose the best candidates.

What is needed to join the Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

All those who think they meet the requirements can go ahead and apply for the Free Fire Partner Program. Here’s a step-by-step guide on the exact procedure:

Step 1: To apply, the user will have to fill out a Google Form accessible through the Partner Program’s website itself. As a result, they would first have to visit it (click here).

Step 2: Next, they have to press the “Apply Now” option to get redirected:

Tap here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon doing so, gamers should enter the details in the form. They need to enter their official name, phone number, channel name, aadhar, address, etc.

This Google Form would have to be filled (Image via Google)

Once they have completed it, they can submit the form and send their application for the Free Fire Partner Program.

