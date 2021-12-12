Why Free Fire V Badge is difficult to get: Eligibility, rumours and more

Free Fire players may have noticed a V Badge on the profiles of their favorite content creators and streamers. They have always wondered if and how they can acquire it. They often search for ways to do so.

Garena has established a Partner Program through which members can earn a variety of rewards, including the coveted V Badge that the audience has an eye on. However, gamers should bear in mind that becoming a part of it is not a simple task by any means.

Reasons for difficulty in obtaining V Badge in Free Fire

In the patch notes from the OB25 update, it was revealed that the badge is meant for Free Fire partners. Thus, not everyone has the opportunity to acquire the V Badge. Further adding to the difficulty, there are given requirements for subscriber count, type of content, their viewership, and more that users fulfill.

Even though players have all these checkboxes ticked, they are not guaranteed to be selected for this program. Their team screens each and every application, and only the best YouTubers will be given access.

So even if a gamer has the given numbers, they might even find it tough to enroll themselves.

Requirements

Requirements and perks of joining the Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

The website describes the following conditions which all applicants must meet.

Gamers should have a minimum subscriber count of 100k, and 80% of their content should be related to Free Fire.

Moreover, to become eligible for the perk of financial compensation, the player must have 500k subscribers and 95% Free Fire content.

Minimum channel views: 300k in the last 30 days

Their content should be clean and non-offensive.

They should have consistent content quality and activity on social media platforms.

Rumours

The badge is only for partners (Image via Free Fire)

Several rumors and speculations are rife about V Badge in the Indian Free Fire community.

Many players think that they can purchase V Badge using diamonds. However, this is not true due to the reasons mentioned above, i.e., the badge has to be earned by enrolling in the Partner Program. Furthermore, those who own it cannot even transfer it to others.

In addition, the users must be aware that the badge is only for the partners and consequently not available to ordinary users and there are no redeem codes for V Badge; thus, users should stop wasting their time looking for it.

