Why Free Fire V-Badge was the most sought after in-game item in 2021

Free Fire players generally aim to grab all the rare items in the game as they not only provide gameplay buffs but add a bit of exclusivity to players' inventories. Among the most precious items that players desire is the coveted V Badge but many users are perplexed about how they can acquire it.

Generally, other rare items like skins and costumes are sometimes reintroduced via events, but that isn't the case with the V Badge, which makes it all the more desirable for the most dedicated players.

Reason behind the rarity of the V Badge in Free Fire

Joining the Free Fire Partner Program gives the V Badge (Image via Free Fire)

The fact that V Badge cannot be acquired by everyone and is only restricted to members of the Partner Program makes it quite a rare item in the game. Nonetheless, because of the players' ambition to get it, a vast majority of them stay on the lookout for methods to get into that program.

Furthermore, if users aspire to obtain it, they have to meet specific prerequisites, which isn't quite possible for everyone. A few of them include:

Having a total of 1,00,000 subscribers

Minimum of 80% content based on Free Fire in previous 30 days

Content that is clean, non-offensive, and engaging

At least 3,00,000 channel views in last 30 days

Consistent activity on social media and content quality

Even if they meet these, a spot isn’t guaranteed because there are only limited to the best candidates that are chosen after an internal review.

Aside from the V Badge, gamers will also be eligible to get other rewards through the program:

Joining the program has several other perks (Image via Free Fire)

Steps to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program

These steps can be followed by those who think they meet the requirements for the Partner Program:

Step 1: They can visit the Partner Program website first and then click on the ‘Apply Now’ option. This will lead players to a Google Form.

Step 2: Individuals will subsequently be required to enter all the necessary details into the text fields.

Step 3: Finally, after everything is entered, they can submit the form for the official Free Fire Partner Program.

Note: The form is currently unavailable at the time of writing and could be made accessible in the future.

Edited by Danyal Arabi